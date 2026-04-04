Former minister Jeevan Reddy calls for leadership change in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that people are facing widespread distress and dissatisfaction under the current Congress government, former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Friday said that leadership changes are needed within the next two years and that A Revanth Reddy should be “dethroned” as chief minister.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Jagtial, Jeevan claimed that he was deliberately sidelined in the Congress and that there has been an “undue delay in filling nominated posts”.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he alleged that the government has neglected necessary renovation and repair works. He further stated that the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority have not been implemented.

Jeevan warned that if the Medigadda barrage is not repaired, it could impact irrigation across 18 lakh acres and disrupt drinking water supply to Hyderabad. He demanded immediate repairs to the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages to ensure proper utilisation of those projects.

He also alleged that the government had failed to effectively utilise the Pranahita river waters.