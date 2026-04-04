Kavitha warns of protest against high school fee, reimbursement delays

HYDERABAD: With private school fees rising by 30–40% and reimbursement dues delaying the release of student certificates, Telangana Jagruthi founder president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday demanded that the state government intervene post haste and bring a fee regulation law.

Addressing the media here, she said annual fees in several private institutions now range between `1 lakh and `1.3 lakh, placing pressure on families. She pointed out that nearly 38 lakh students are enrolled in around 12,000 private schools across the state.

Kavitha urged the government to convene a special Assembly session to enact a fee regulation law. She proposed limiting annual fee increases to 7–8%, setting up a regulatory committee, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms.

She said there had been little progress on regulation despite more than two-and-a-half years of Congress rule. Referring to the state Education Commission’s report, she said its only useful recommendation was the need for a legal framework to regulate fees.