Man arrested for poisoning four-year-old twin daughters in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old twin girls in Karimnagar. The police suspect that he was unhappy about having daughters.

Srisailam, a resident of Jubileenagar, had been frequently quarrelling with his wife since the birth of the children, Geethan Sri and Geethanvi, police said.

He was allegedly unhappy that both the infants were girls, and family members had earlier intervened to counsel him.

On Friday morning, he again argued with his wife over the same issue. Later, in a brutal act, he allegedly forced the infants to consume pesticide and threw them into a well, killing them.

Locals who noticed the incident caught hold of Srisailam, thrashed him and handed him over to the police.