More private colleges set to move Telangana HC over pending fee reimbursement

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to around 15 private professional colleges by permitting them to collect tuition fees directly from students belonging to SC, ST, BC, minority and other eligible categories from the 2026–27 academic year, several other private college managements are preparing to approach the court seeking similar relief.
At a meeting organised by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), members decided that the remaining institutions would take legal steps to recover pending fee reimbursement dues, which they said have accumulated to nearly `9,000 crore over the past three years.
The association also decided to convene a general body meeting on April 11 to discuss the issue further. FATHI chairman N Ramesh Babu said the recent High Court order applies only to colleges that had already filed petitions.
“Nearly 300 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, B.Ed, MBA, MCA, nursing and law colleges, have now collectively decided to approach the court seeking permission to collect fees from students,” he said.
He added that the issue remains unresolved as the present order is not final, noting that the state government may still appeal before a division bench.
“As there has been no response from the government despite repeated attempts to engage, we have decided to pursue the matter legally,” he said.
Meanwhile, the association plans to submit a fresh representation to the government, urging it to take a decision and avoid prolonged litigation.