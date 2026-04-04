Telangana EAGLE team raids pub in Kondapur, detains 7 drug consumers, including IAS officer’s son

HYDERABAD: In a late-night operation on Thursday, the Telangana government’s EAGLE team apprehended seven drug consumers during a raid at a pub in Kondapur.

The team raided the Quake Arena Pub and identified 64 individuals suspected to have consumed drugs. Subsequent drug tests confirmed seven positive cases. Among those detained was reportedly the son of an IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh.

The individuals who tested positive were identified as Monish Umesh, Prudviraj, Abhishek, Rishab, Harith, Ritesh, and Jyothiraditya. All seven tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), while Ritesh also tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

According to EAGLE officials, acting on credible intelligence, the team coordinated with Gachibowli police, formed six sub-teams, and conducted a surprise raid at the pub.

Prior to the operation, police had received inputs that 64 persons were likely consuming drugs. Without disrupting the ongoing event, the teams conducted checks and selected five individuals for testing.

Using ABONN urine drug test kits, four returned positive for cannabis (ganja) and benzodiazepine. Further tests revealed three more individuals tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine. In total, seven persons were confirmed to have taken narcotics.