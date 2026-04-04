Telangana gets time till April 13 to decide on regular DGP

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted time till April 13, 2026, to the state government to take a decision on the panel forwarded by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular Director General of Police (DGP).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order after considering submissions by Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, who informed the court that the panel of eligible officers, prepared by the UPSC and forwarded to the state government on March 12, 2026, is under active consideration.

The advocate general sought two weeks to enable the government to take a decision on the recommendation.

Opposing the request, the petitioner, appearing in person, contended that the appointment of a DGP cannot be made on an ad hoc basis while arguing that the reasons cited for the delay were unjustified.

Taking note of the submission that the UPSC recommendations are under consideration, the court granted time and directed that the matter be listed on April 13, 2026, for compliance with the directions of the apex court regarding the appointment of a regular DGP.