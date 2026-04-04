Telangana government schools to introduce LKG, UKG from next year

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday revealed plans to introduce Nursery, LKG and UKG in government schools from the next academic year.

Participating in the inauguration ceremony of MLC AVN Reddy’s AVN Lakefield Global School in Ibrahmipatnam, the chief minister said that the parents were unwilling to send their children to government schools after completion of Nursery, LKG and UKG in private schools. “If government schools start Nursery, LKG and UKG classes, then parents will have an option to send their wards to those schools,” he said.

The chief minister said that in some government schools, there are nine teachers with a student strength of just five.

“There are 26,000 government schools in the state, in which over 18 lakh students are studying. On the other hand, there are 11,000 private schools, where a total of 33 lakh children are studying,” he said, while calling upon the people’s representatives, cutting across party lines, to ponder over the issue.

“Improving the quality of education in government schools is my primary objective,” he said.

The chief minister further said that this year, his government would start 100 Young India Integrated Residential Schools, offering Nursery to SSC classes.