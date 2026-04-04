Telangana HC allows colleges to collect fees from students under fee reimbursement scheme

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has allowed educational institutions that had approached it to collect tuition fees directly from students belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/MW and other eligible categories, pending disposal of a batch of writ petitions.

Justice J Sridevi passed the order while hearing multiple petitions filed by the institutions challenging GOs that bar direct fee collection under the fee reimbursement scheme. The matter has been adjourned to April 30, 2026.

The petitioners contended that the state government prohibited them from collecting fees from eligible students, and had failed to reimburse tuition and special fees for several years. They submitted that even amounts for which tokens were generated have not been released, affecting routine operations, including payment of staff salaries.

The Special Government Pleader acknowledged that payments are due and sought time to file counter affidavits.

The court noted that despite repeated adjournments, no counter affidavits had been filed and there was no clarity on when the dues would be cleared and formed a prima facie view that significant amounts remain unpaid.

As an interim measure, the court permitted the petitioners to collect tuition fees directly from eligible students without reference to the impugned GOs, pending final adjudication of the writ petitions. The judge made it clear that the arrangement is subject to the outcome of the cases, and any collections made would be governed by the final decision.