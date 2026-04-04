Telangana schools flout half-day order amid heat, parents and teachers raise safety concerns

The state government had directed all schools to conduct half-day classes from March 16 in view of the summer season, restricting working hours to morning sessions to reduce students’ exposure to high afternoon temperatures.

However, according to parents and teachers, several private institutions have not fully implemented the order. Some schools are reportedly continuing extended hours, while corporate junior colleges are said to be conducting regular and special classes even during the summer vacation.

The Telangana Parents Association said such practices defeat the purpose of summer holidays and add to students’ academic stress and physical fatigue.

Telangana Private Teacher Forum president Shabbir Ali said, “These activities are being conducted in peak summer heat and fall outside academic responsibilities. They are being enforced as part of institutional targets for student enrolment, though enrolment is not a teacher’s duty. As there is no proper enforcement by the state government, teachers are forced to do this. Many teachers do not come forward out of fear of administrative action, and every year at the end of the academic year we face a similar issue.”