Bhatti campaigns in Kerala, seeks UDF victory, slams LDF over governance, Sabarimala issues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged voters to elect candidates backed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala for improved welfare, governance and secular administration.

Addressing campaign rallies in Pathanamthitta and other areas on Saturday, he accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of failing to fulfil its promises and said governance standards in the state had declined.

Vikramarka alleged irregularities at the Sabarimala temple, rising unemployment and increasing migration of youth abroad for livelihoods. He also alleged neglect of senior citizens due to inadequate welfare support.

He said Kerala, once known for secular values, high literacy and humanistic traditions, was no longer reflecting those ideals, and alleged that “goondaism” had replaced communist principles.

He added that Congress ideology stood for peace, governance and secularism.

Referring to Telangana, Vikramarka said most election promises had been implemented within two years. As Finance Minister, he said he was ready to present detailed accounts and invited scrutiny of welfare schemes.

He said that if the UDF came to power in Kerala, women college students would receive Rs 1,000 per month, youth would get interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for self-employment, social pensions would be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, and a Rs 25 lakh insurance scheme for senior citizens would be introduced in the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.