BRS-backed panel wins Kythanpally municipal body, Sandhya Rani elected chairperson with CPI support

ADILABAD: After 51 days of high drama, elections to the Kythanpally municipal council in Mancherial district were held peacefully, with BRS councillor Godishela Sandhya Rani being elected chairman with the support of CPI. M Saritha of the CPI was elected vice-chairman of the municipality.

The election process was postponed following an alleged attack by BRS former MLA Balka Suman and his followers on the convoy of minister G Vivek Venkataswamy.

The election was held around 12 noon after the councillors were administered oath.

Congress councillors, along with the party MLA and MP, who are ex officio members, were conspicuous by their absence. In the municipal elections, out of 22 wards the BRS and CPI together secured 14 seats (BRS 10, CPI 4), while the Congress won seven wards and one went to an Independent.

Former BRS MLA Balka Suman, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi supervised the election process.