CID grills BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy, wife for ‘blocking’ road during jatara

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday questioned Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his wife Shalini Reddy in connection with the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara case, grilling them for nearly four hours at its Lakdikapul office. After collecting evidence related to the incident, the police questioned the accused, recorded their statements and received additional evidence submitted during the interrogation.

Speaking to the media after being questioned by CID officials, Kaushik Reddy said it seemed like a joke that the CID was investigating the case. “Even the officers felt embarrassed while questioning me,” the MLA added. He also made allegations against Gaush Alam and requested the government to investigate the CID.

It may be noted that on January 29, at KC Camp Chowrasta in Huzurabad, while police officials were performing bandobust duties in connection with Sammakka Saralamma Jatara arrangements, Kaushik Reddy, along with his supporters, allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, sat on the road, obstructed the free flow of traffic, caused inconvenience to the general public, and wrongfully restrained vehicles and pedestrians. He also obstructed officials in the lawful discharge of their duties.

Kaushik Reddy allegedly made derogatory, abusive and objectionable comments against the Karimnagar CP and other police officials, and also threatened them. These incidents were recorded on video and subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

Based on this, a criminal case was registered at Huzurabad police station for offences punishable under Sections 189(3), 126(2), 132, 299, 196, 351(2), read with 190 of the BNS. Later, the case was entrusted to the CID for further investigation.