Illegal sand transport busted in Sathupalli, FIR filed against 8 including Congress MLA aide

KHAMMAM: Sathupalli police registered a case on Saturday over illegal sand transportation after Vigilance and Enforcement officials seized three tipper trucks carrying about 100 metric tonnes of sand near Narayanapuram in Sathupalli mandal.

An FIR has been filed against eight persons. Among them is Dodda Srinivasa Rao, who claims to be an associate of a Congress MLA from Khammam district. His wife Dodda Dhanalakshmi and son Dodda Praveen have also been named as accused.

The accused have been booked under Sections 61(1), 318(4), 329(3), 303(2), 111(1) read with 3(5) of the BNS, along with Section 3 of the PDPPA Act and Section 21(1) of the MMDARA Act.

The FIR lists Kota Krishna, Shaik Firoz and Podili Narasimharao as Accused Nos. 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Dodda Dhanalakshmi is Accused No. 4, Bollen Rohith No. 5, Boppana Nandini No. 6, Dodda Srinivasa Rao No. 7, and Dodda Praveen No. 8.

Police said sand worth about Rs 92,000 was seized. The FIR states that the accused were involved in illegal transport and sale of sand without permits.