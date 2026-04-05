India’s pharma exports hit USD 28.29 billion, growth driven by generics and global demand

HYDERABAD: India’s pharmaceutical exports touched nearly USD 28.29 billion by February this financial year, marking a 5.6% growth compared to last year, a top official said at the Chintan Shivir–Scaling up Pharma Exports programme held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Organised by the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) with support from the Union government, the event was chaired by commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal, who said India’s pharmaceutical industry, valued at around USD 60 billion with nearly 50% exports, has emerged as a global leader due to its scale, cost competitiveness and strength in generics.

He stressed enhancing self-reliance by meeting 80–90% of domestic requirements through indigenous production and reducing import dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and intermediates, while also calling for diversification of export supply chains and stronger market presence.

Highlighting the need to build a robust quality ecosystem to boost global trust, the commerce secretary called for a shift from a volume-driven to a value-driven industry with greater focus on innovation, biologics and biosimilars, while maintaining leadership in generics. He added that the government will work closely with the industry to strengthen quality, value addition and resilient supply chains, and interacted with exporters, addressing concerns related to market access and regulatory issues.

Director general Raja Bhanu said India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in the last financial year, registering a 9.4% growth, while exports in the current financial year reached USD 28.29 billion, recording a 5.6% growth.