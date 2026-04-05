Inspired at home, powerlifting to the podium: Khammam girl Bhumika finds strength in sister’s inspiration

KHAMMAM: Some people spend their entire lives finding a perfect role model, but for national-level powerlifter Mamidi Bhumika, her biggest inspiration was never far from home. Her sister, Harika, 22, had excelled at the national level in Karrasamu, a traditional stick-fencing martial art, and she became the benchmark the 20-year-old chose to follow.

Born to a vastu pandit and a homemaker, Bhumika grew up watching Harika excel in Karrasamu. Harika’s medals hung on the wall, but it was her determination that left a mark on Bhumika. The younger sister knew she had to chase her own dream.

Bhumika began training in 2023 after joining a local gym for fitness. Starting with the bench press, she quickly improved and won gold in the 69 kg category at a district-level competition in Dornakal, Mahbubabad district, in September 2023.

She followed it with another gold at the state-level meet in Hyderabad in October. Later that year, she lifted a combined 200 kg across bench press, squat and deadlift at a sub-junior competition in Hyderabad, securing yet another gold.

In December 2023, she competed at the national championships in Mumbai and finished fourth.

‘Parental support crucial’

Speaking to TNIE, Bhumika says her sister remains her biggest inspiration, while her parents’ support has been crucial. She aims to excel further in sports and secure a job in the Indian Railways.

Her coach Venkatarami Reddy says she initially joined for fitness but stood out for her determination. “She has excellent talent and commitment,” he mentions, adding that she is capable of winning gold at the national meet in Amalapuram (Andhra Pradesh) from May 15.

Her father Veerabhadram says that despite their limited income, the family is committed to supporting both daughters in sports.