Is Telangana government favouring corporate educational institutions, asks Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Wondering why the government appears to favour schools and colleges that impose a heavy burden on poor and middle-class families, Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday demanded that a special session of the state legislature be convened to address what she described as exploitation by corporate educational institutions through high fees.

“When a special session of Parliament could be held for the Women’s Reservation Bill, why is similar urgency not shown in convening Assembly sessions to deliver relief to lakhs of affected families?” she said, demanding immediate introduction of a fee regulation law.

Kavitha also questioned whether the government has any understanding or agreements with corporate educational lobbies. She said unchecked fee hikes are eroding the lifetime savings of common families. “If the government is sincere, it should immediately convene special Assembly sessions to address the issue,” she said.

The former MLC further announced that a roundtable meeting “Save Singareni” will be held on April 5, 2026 (Sunday) under the leadership of Telangana Jagruti and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) to safeguard Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The meeting will discuss the functioning of the medical board in Singareni, pending dues from the government, issues related to alias names, compassionate appointments, and measures required for the survival and sustainability of the organisation.