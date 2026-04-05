Revanth Reddy orders TTD-style temple rules, bans political meetings in Telangana temples

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to frame new regulations for the functioning of all temples across Telangana, prohibiting political meetings, flag hoisting and demonstrations within temple premises on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), emphasising that spirituality must be prioritised and the sanctity of temples maintained.

At a high-level review on Saturday of the development of Basara Gnana Saraswathi Temple, officials of the state Endowment department gave a PowerPoint presentation on the master plan, informing that the estimated cost of development is `225 crore.

Revanth suggested modifications to the plan and directed that development works be carried out strictly in accordance with rituals and traditions. He also instructed officials to construct spacious roads to meet future needs in view of the rising number of devotees and highlighted the need for plantation within the premises to ensure the area is adorned with trees.

The establishment of a healthcare centre with adequate doctors and medical staff to serve devotees during Godavari Pushkaralu and other festivities was also discussed.

To manage increasing vehicular traffic, the chief minister directed that vehicles of dignitaries and VIPs be parked outside the temple complex and that they be allowed to move within the premises only in EVs, asking officials to prepare and implement plans immediately. A solar rooftop system will be installed at the parking area, he added.

Revanth further stressed that utmost care must be taken to preserve the sanctity of the temple during development works and warned of strict action against officials if quality standards are not maintained.