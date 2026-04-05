Ruckus after Congress activists replace picture at KCR’s office with Revanth’s

SANGAREDDY: Congress workers attacked the camp office of former chief minister and Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao, damaging window panes. The incident led to tension in the town for several hours.

Led by District Congress Committee president Anksha Reddy, a group of workers went to the camp office and installed a photograph of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the BRS had insulted the CM by not displaying his photo in a camp office built with government funds. Window panes were broken during the episode.

On learning of the development, BRS leaders and workers staged a protest in Gajwel and removed the CM’s photograph installed by the Congress. During the protest, BRS leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy attempted to tear the photograph, but police intervened.

Police seized the photograph, leading to a heated argument with the BRS workers. Anticipating a clash, police deployed heavy security in the area, including at KCR’s camp office.

This is the second such attempt to place the CM’s photograph in the camp office. Earlier, Congress leaders had installed a photograph which was later removed by BRS workers. A similar situation arose two days ago in Siddipet, where Congress leaders announced plans to place the CM’s photograph in MLA T Harish Rao’s camp office, prompting police and BRS workers to gather in large numbers to prevent any incident.

Gajwel ACP Narsimhulu said a case had been registered based on a complaint filed by BRS leaders against Anksha Reddy and others, and an investigation was under way. He clarified that only window panes were damaged and no furniture was destroyed.

Meanwhile, former minister T Harish Rao condemned the incident, alleging that it was carried out on the orders of Revanth and describing it as an “attack on democracy”.