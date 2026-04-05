Taking safety into your own hands: Mahbubabad SP’s village model mandates helmets, CCTV, anti-ganja drive

MAHBUBABAD : We all know the age-old proverb: charity begins at home. Mahbubabad SP Dr P Shabarish has given it a modern twist: safety begins at home. His initiative, ‘Our Village — Our Responsibility’, mandates a helmet on every head, a camera at every corner and a village free of ganja. So far, 42 gram panchayats and 13 municipal wards in the district have come on board as active partners in the fight against crime and narcotics.

Aimed at reducing accidents on National Highway-365 and improving rural safety, the initiative focuses on helmet use, CCTV surveillance and eradication of ganja. Officials said many accidents in the district involved two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

The SP held meetings with sarpanches and municipal councillors, who adopted resolutions to install CCTV cameras, enforce helmet use and work towards drug-free villages. As part of the plan, three wards in each municipality and two villages in each mandal were selected.

Awareness programmes on road safety and prevention of drug abuse are being conducted by sarpanches, circle and sub-inspectors and other police personnel. Police teams are also conducting door-to-door surveys to assess helmet availability and usage, distributing helmets where needed.