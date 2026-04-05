Telangana High Court upholds hospital’s denial of compassionate job claim

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the rejection of a compassionate appointment, holding that the plea lacked merit and did not warrant judicial interference.

The petition was filed by T Jeevana Siri of Warangal district against proceedings dated July 2, 2024, issued by the MGM Hospital superintendent, seeking appointment after the death of her father Thota Bhaskar, a nursing orderly, in a road accident on July 17, 2018.

She contended that her mother had applied within the stipulated time, but the request was rejected on December 5, 2023, as the mother was a government employee and the family was not in financial distress. Following her mother’s remarriage in 2021 and a civil court decree declaring her and her brother as legal heirs, a review plea was filed but rejected again.

The court noted that applications must be made within one year of death and assessed based on the family’s financial condition at that time. It held that the initial rejection was valid as the family had income and pensionary benefits.

Rejecting reliance on subsequent developments, the court said remarriage and the decree could not alter eligibility, clarifying that the decree applied only to property rights. Finding no illegality, the petition was dismissed.