Telangana to roll out Health ATMs in busy hospitals after successful pilot

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to install rapid diagnostic testing machines, called Health ATMs, in hospitals with heavy outpatient load across the state.

Officials said the initiative, tested on a pilot basis, showed positive results, expediting plans for wider rollout.

In August 2025, Health ATMs were launched at King Koti district hospital and Malakpet area hospital to strengthen diagnostic services in high-footfall government hospitals. Each unit can conduct 130 tests, including 65 non-invasive and 20 invasive (blood-based) tests, with results integrated into digital health records through cloud connectivity.

Officials said the machines are aimed at simplifying pre-consultation screening, reducing patient waiting time and improving diagnostic accuracy.

To verify accuracy during the pilot phase, hospital staff collected blood samples from patients tested at the ATMs and sent them to T-Diagnostics, while some samples were also tested at private diagnostic centres.

Health ATMs will improve access to diagnostics: Officials

Officials said the results matched, confirming the reliability of the machines. A report has been submitted to the government.

The pilot was also evaluated on parameters such as decongesting outpatient departments, improving access to diagnostics, reducing waiting time and ensuring continuity of care through digital records.

Officials said feedback was encouraging, particularly for pre-screening, and noted that multiple units would be needed in high-footfall hospitals to reduce crowding and delays.