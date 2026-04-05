Telangana to roll out heli-tourism on Srisailam route

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday announced the launch of helicopter tourism services on the Hyderabad–Somasila–Srisailam–Hyderabad circuit from April 9. Addressing the media at his camp office in Kollapur, the minister said the initiative will offer tourists a panoramic aerial view of the Krishna river and the Nallamala forests, enhancing the travel experience.

The project, being implemented in partnership with private aviation agencies, is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen high-end tourism infrastructure and improve connectivity to key pilgrimage and eco-tourism destinations.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited Somasila and inspected the ongoing construction of the helipad facility, reviewing arrangements ahead of the launch. He said the helicopter journey will begin in Hyderabad, proceed to Somasila to cover its backwaters, and then continue to Srisailam, with tourists getting the opportunity for boating at Somasila and darshan at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple before returning the same day.

He said the initiative is expected to attract more tourists, boost local economic activity and create employment opportunities for rural youth. He added that the government plans to expand heli-tourism services to other destinations, including Nagarjunasagar, Ramappa and Nizamsagar, as part of efforts to position Telangana as a leading tourism destination globally.