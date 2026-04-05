Telangana

Telangana's Khanapur municipal chairman poll postponed amid BJP-BRS protest, tense standoff at office

Tension prevails in Nirmal district as BJP and BRS allege majority ignored, while Congress MLA objects to proposed arrangement; councillor faints, bandh called after election is deferred.
BRS and BJP leaders staged a demonstration outside the municipal office and later sat inside the council hall, alleging misuse of power
BRS and BJP leaders staged a demonstration outside the municipal office and later sat inside the council hall, alleging misuse of power Screengrab | X
S Raja Reddy
Updated on
1 min read

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed briefly in front of the Khanapur municipal office during the chairman and vice-chairman elections, as BRS and BJP leaders and activists staged a protest against the postponement of the polls in Nirmal district.

Leaders of BRS and BJP alleged that despite having a clear majority, the election was deferred, claiming both parties had agreed to elect a BJP chairman and a BRS vice-chairman. However, ex-officio member and Khanapur Congress

MLA Vedma Bojju Patel objected, demanding the ruling Congress be allowed to prove its majority, reportedly arguing with officials and kicking a table. Following the disruption, officials postponed the election and issued a notice.

In protest, BRS and BJP leaders staged a demonstration outside the municipal office and later sat inside the council hall, alleging misuse of power and claiming seven councillors had supported the BJP candidate before the process was halted. Police were deployed as tensions rose.

The 12-member municipality has no clear majority. The BJP and BRS have four seats each, Congress three, and one Independent, with seven needed to elect a chairman. BJP councillor Sathyavathi fainted and was hospitalised. A bandh has been called on Sunday.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com