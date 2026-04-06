BJP, BRS bag top posts in Khanapur municipality

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: The thrice-postponed election to the Khanapur municipal chairperson and vice-chairman posts concluded peacefully with the BJP and BRS candidates emerging victors on Sunday. While BJP candidate Ankam Mounica bagged the chairperson post, Md Sohaib Hussain secured the vice-chairman post.

It may be mentioned here that the election was originally scheduled for February 16. It was deferred to February 17 and later moved to April 4.

As it was postponed again, both BJP and BRS activists staged a protest on Saturday, leading to mild tension in front of the municipal office.

The BJP and BRS leaders alleged that despite having a clear majority, the election was deferred, claiming that they had reached an agreement on the election of chairman and vice-chairman.