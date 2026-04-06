Chiranjeevulu selected for Phule Excellence Award

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer T Chiranjeevulu has been selected for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Excellence Award 2026.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Telangana Citizens Council state president Raj Narayan Mudiraj said Chiranjeevulu was chosen for his work towards the welfare and development of Backward Classes (BC). The award will be presented on April 10 in Hyderabad as part of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s 199th birth anniversary celebrations, Narayan said.

Chiranjeevulu, a 2002 batch IAS officer, has experience in rural development, urban planning, women’s empowerment, education, revenue and registration sectors. He served as HMDA Commissioner, Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University and Satavahana University for 44 months, and held several senior positions in government.