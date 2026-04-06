Eatala rejects reports, rules out return to BRS

HYDERABAD: Dismissing speculation about his possible return to the BRS, Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender has asserted that he had no intention of switching sides.

Addressing a news conference at his residence in Shameerpet on Sunday, Rajender said it would be inconsistent for him to consider defection when he had consistently opposed the practice.

“Changing parties is not as easy as changing clothes,” he remarked, recalling that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had expelled him from the BRS five years ago, subjecting him to considerable hardship.

He disclosed that he had earlier received an invitation from the Congress, with the prospect of becoming a deputy chief minister or a minister if he joined alongside leaders such as Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

However, he said he chose to remain with the BJP. He also recalled an earlier offer from former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who had reportedly invited him to join his party with a ministerial berth offer. Rajender said he declined the offer and chose to stay committed to the Telangana movement.