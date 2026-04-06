Telangana

Fridge blast during revamp works kills two in Telangana

One of the deceased has been identified as G Vijay (50), a daily wage labourer, while the identity of the woman is yet to be established.
The two persons present in the house sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Nirmal hospital for treatment, where they died
The two persons present in the house sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Nirmal hospital for treatment, where they diedPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
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ADILABAD: A late-night explosion during renovation work in Nirmal district headquarters claimed two lives, after a refrigerator allegedly caught fire and burst in Mahalaxmiwada on Saturday.

One of the deceased has been identified as G Vijay (50), a daily wage labourer, while the identity of the woman is yet to be established.

According to police, renovation work was underway at a double-bedroom house when the refrigerator caught fire due to a short circuit and exploded. The two persons present in the house sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Nirmal hospital for treatment, where they died. Nirmal circle inspector Sammiah said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The electricity department has been informed and is expected to visit on Monday to inquire into the short circuit.

renovation work
Fridge blast

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