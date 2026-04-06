Fridge blast during revamp works kills two in Telangana

ADILABAD: A late-night explosion during renovation work in Nirmal district headquarters claimed two lives, after a refrigerator allegedly caught fire and burst in Mahalaxmiwada on Saturday.

One of the deceased has been identified as G Vijay (50), a daily wage labourer, while the identity of the woman is yet to be established.

According to police, renovation work was underway at a double-bedroom house when the refrigerator caught fire due to a short circuit and exploded. The two persons present in the house sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Nirmal hospital for treatment, where they died. Nirmal circle inspector Sammiah said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The electricity department has been informed and is expected to visit on Monday to inquire into the short circuit.