Kavitha dares Bhatti to order probe into SCCL ‘corruption’

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Sunday challenged Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to order an inquiry into alleged corruption, instead of targeting worker recruitments in Singareni. The former MLC, speaking at a roundtable on ‘Save Singareni’ held at the Jagruthi office in Hyderabad, objected to the Deputy CM’s recent directive ordering vigilance and ACB probes into dependent appointments in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

She asked: “Are you ready for an inquiry into your government’s corruption instead of Singareni jobs?” She alleged that the move was driven by political vendetta following the exposure of irregularities in the Naini coal block. Kavitha further alleged large-scale corruption in key agreements, including an Rs 11,000 crore solar power deal with Rajasthan and a Rs 2,250 crore agreement with a little-known firm, Alt Min, for a lithium refinery project.