Nalgonda dump yard chokes residents with smoke, stench

Residents demand action on toxic dump

Officials also noted that while bio-mining machinery exists at the site, it lies defunct, as heaps of waste are routinely set ablaze in the open.

Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Commissioner B Sharath Chandra told TNIE that bio-mining has been underway at the dump yard over the past 15 days. He said arrangements have been made to immediately extinguish any fire and added that no smoke is currently emanating from the site.

Responding to the commissioner’s clarification, complainant Madhu Kumar said the PCB’s report clearly stated that the dump yard lacks the required permissions. He noted that the site falls within a commercial zone and pointed out that, as per guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, no dump yard should be located within 200 metres of a National Highway — specifically NH-565 — or within 200 metres of a reservoir. He alleged that despite these norms, municipal authorities continue to operate the facility in violation of the rules.

Spread across nearly 10 acres for over two decades, the dumping yard has morphed into a persistent threat to both public health and the environment. Instead of scientifically processing the nearly 90 tonnes of waste generated daily from 48 wards, municipal workers resort to crude and hazardous burning practices.

Thick plumes of acrid smoke frequently engulf the Nalgonda–Nakrekal highway, impairing visibility and triggering frequent accidents. The toxic fumes have also taken a toll on thousands of residents in at least five neighbouring villages, many of whom report recurring respiratory and other health ailments.