Nalgonda dump yard chokes residents with smoke, stench

NALGONDA: The Chandanapalli dump yard on the outskirts of Nalgonda town has turned into a festering environmental crisis, endangering the lives of nearby residents while municipal authorities remain unresponsive to repeated notices from the Pollution Control Board.
The issue came into sharp focus after local resident N Madhu Kumar approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC), alleging severe pollution from the site. Acting on the HRC’s directive, officials from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) inspected the yard on January 7, 2026, uncovering alarming violations.
Their findings revealed that the municipal corporation has been operating the dump yard without mandatory environmental clearances — namely, the Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO). Air quality tests painted an equally grim picture: levels of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) soared to 154 µg/m³, far exceeding the permissible limit of 100 µg/m³.
Residents demand action on toxic dump
Officials also noted that while bio-mining machinery exists at the site, it lies defunct, as heaps of waste are routinely set ablaze in the open.
Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Commissioner B Sharath Chandra told TNIE that bio-mining has been underway at the dump yard over the past 15 days. He said arrangements have been made to immediately extinguish any fire and added that no smoke is currently emanating from the site.
Responding to the commissioner’s clarification, complainant Madhu Kumar said the PCB’s report clearly stated that the dump yard lacks the required permissions. He noted that the site falls within a commercial zone and pointed out that, as per guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, no dump yard should be located within 200 metres of a National Highway — specifically NH-565 — or within 200 metres of a reservoir. He alleged that despite these norms, municipal authorities continue to operate the facility in violation of the rules.
Spread across nearly 10 acres for over two decades, the dumping yard has morphed into a persistent threat to both public health and the environment. Instead of scientifically processing the nearly 90 tonnes of waste generated daily from 48 wards, municipal workers resort to crude and hazardous burning practices.
Thick plumes of acrid smoke frequently engulf the Nalgonda–Nakrekal highway, impairing visibility and triggering frequent accidents. The toxic fumes have also taken a toll on thousands of residents in at least five neighbouring villages, many of whom report recurring respiratory and other health ailments.
The crisis extends beyond polluted air to the contamination of vital water resources. The nearby Udayasamudram Reservoir, with a capacity of 1.5 TMC and a crucial source of drinking water for Nalgonda and surrounding mandals, lies perilously close to the dumping yard. Leachate from decomposing waste is suspected to be seeping into the reservoir, raising serious concerns about water safety.
These disturbing realities, brought to light through the HRC intervention, expose a pattern of systemic negligence. Despite clear evidence that the facility operates without essential permits and that pollution levels far exceed safe limits, little corrective action has been taken.
This inaction persists even in the face of GO No 27, issued in 2017, which explicitly bans the open burning of waste and prescribes stringent penalties. The administration’s failure to implement sustainable waste management practices, such as Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) processing, further underscores its apathy. Rusting bio-mining machinery at the site stands as a stark symbol of official indifference.
Despite being served notices months ago, the municipal commissioner is yet to respond, intensifying public frustration. Residents, weary of years of neglect, point out that while officials and elected representatives come and go, the dumping yard — and the suffering it brings — remains unchanged. They are now calling for urgent government intervention to relocate the yard away from habitations and to take decisive steps to protect both public health and the environment.