New Telangana HC complex to be among finest: CJI

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday expressed confidence that the upcoming Telangana High Court complex would rank among the most impressive judicial campuses in the country.
He made the remarks after reviewing design plans and scale models while laying the foundation stone for Zone II of the High Court project at Rajendranagar.
The event was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Supreme Court judges PS Narasimha, Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti, and Alok Aradhe, along with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.
Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the government aimed to complete the entire project by December 2027. The chief minister underscored that the legislature, executive, and judiciary operate within a framework of autonomy and mutual respect, which is essential for a healthy democracy.
Justice Surya Kant emphasised that judicial independence was not limited to constitutional doctrine but was also closely linked to the availability of robust infrastructure. He described the project as a long-term institutional investment designed to serve the judiciary for the next hundred years.
Reflecting on its origin, he noted that the initiative traced back to the 2009 fire incident at the existing High Court premises. He observed that the project represented nearly two decades of consistent effort, supported by successive governments despite political transitions — an example of rare coordination between the judiciary and executive.
Upcoming HC building spread over 100 acres
He further said that construction of Zone I, which includes the principal High Court Bhavan, is progressing rapidly, with excavation completed and structural works underway.
The new campus, spread over 100 acres, is intended to replace the current dispersed and congested court facilities with a unified, modern complex.
The simultaneous launch of Zone II, housing official residences for the Chief Justice and High Court judges, underscores the urgency to meet contemporary judicial needs.
Justice Surya Kant pointed out similar developments in judicial infrastructure across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, indicating that governments nationwide were increasingly prioritising the strengthening of court systems. He appreciated the Telangana government for sanctioning `2,500 crore for the project and assured continued financial backing.
The chief minister affirmed that his government not only respects court judgments but also values judicial observations and feedback, stressing the importance of cooperation rather than confrontation among democratic institutions.
Describing the proposed complex as a “temple of justice,” he said it would cater to people of all backgrounds and significantly improve upon the facilities available in the existing High Court building, while serving the state’s legal needs for the next century.
Speeches delivered in Telugu by Justices PS Narasimha and SV Bhatti received enthusiastic applause. The ceremony was attended by senior law officers, members of the Bar, advocates, and judicial officers.