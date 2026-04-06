New Telangana HC complex to be among finest: CJI

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday expressed confidence that the upcoming Telangana High Court complex would rank among the most impressive judicial campuses in the country.

He made the remarks after reviewing design plans and scale models while laying the foundation stone for Zone II of the High Court project at Rajendranagar.

The event was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Supreme Court judges PS Narasimha, Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti, and Alok Aradhe, along with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the government aimed to complete the entire project by December 2027. The chief minister underscored that the legislature, executive, and judiciary operate within a framework of autonomy and mutual respect, which is essential for a healthy democracy.

Justice Surya Kant emphasised that judicial independence was not limited to constitutional doctrine but was also closely linked to the availability of robust infrastructure. He described the project as a long-term institutional investment designed to serve the judiciary for the next hundred years.

Reflecting on its origin, he noted that the initiative traced back to the 2009 fire incident at the existing High Court premises. He observed that the project represented nearly two decades of consistent effort, supported by successive governments despite political transitions — an example of rare coordination between the judiciary and executive.