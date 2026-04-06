PDS rice stock under lens, two compulsorily retired

HYDERABAD: Serious irregularities in the handling of PDS rice stocks at Mandal Level Stockist (MLS) points in Medchal district have come to light after an enquiry by the Civil Supplies department, with two officials ordered to compulsorily retire from service.

B Kalpana Bai, assistant manager (general) at Kapra MLS point, was penalised for massive stock shortages involving Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, wheat and ICDS rice. The enquiry found that she had diverted a lorry load of PDS rice and manipulated official records to conceal discrepancies.

The enquiry also revealed that both officials colluded with a private entity, Hanuman Rice Mill, to generate fake e-way bills.

They were found guilty of tampering with registers, overwriting records, accepting illegal gratification and violating essential control orders governing the PDS.

Officials said the action reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and diversion of essential commodities meant for public welfare.

Further investigations are likely to identify additional lapses and individuals involved in the malpractice.