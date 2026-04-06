Pippiri public meeting to mark 3 years of Bhatti’s People’s March

HYDERABAD: A public meeting will be organised in Pippiri village on Monday, marking three years of “People’s March” led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, when he was in the Opposition, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a host of other Congress leaders are scheduled to address the public meeting.

The “People’s March” padayatra played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Vikramarka started his padayatra in the peak summer ahead of the elections, promising that the future Indiramma government would wipe their tears. The padayatra began on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri in Boath constituency in Adilabad district and culminated in Khammam.

Over 109 days, Vikramarka covered approximately 1,364 km, passing through 17 districts and 36 Assembly constituencies. He visited over 700 villages and addressed large gatherings in more than 100 corner meetings.

During his padayatra, the Congress leader gave several assurances to the people, including Indiramma housing scheme with Rs 5 lakh assistance for the poor, waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.