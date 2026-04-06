Pippiri public meeting to mark 3 years of Bhatti’s People’s March

HYDERABAD: A public meeting will be organised in Pippiri village on Monday, marking three years of “People’s March” led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, when he was in the Opposition, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a host of other Congress leaders are scheduled to address the public meeting.
The “People’s March” padayatra played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.
It may be mentioned here that Vikramarka started his padayatra in the peak summer ahead of the elections, promising that the future Indiramma government would wipe their tears. The padayatra began on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri in Boath constituency in Adilabad district and culminated in Khammam.
Over 109 days, Vikramarka covered approximately 1,364 km, passing through 17 districts and 36 Assembly constituencies. He visited over 700 villages and addressed large gatherings in more than 100 corner meetings.
During his padayatra, the Congress leader gave several assurances to the people, including Indiramma housing scheme with Rs 5 lakh assistance for the poor, waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.
As part of the 99-day “Praja Palana” celebrations and marking three years of the People’s March, officials are making rapid arrangements for the event as per the deputy CM’s directions.
In a message to the people, Vikramarka said that he bows his head “in respect to the sons and daughters of Telangana soil, and to the massive sea of people who walked with him”.
“With a deep sense of responsibility to repay the debt to the land that gave me life, and to uphold the self-respect of the marginalised sections, I launched the People’s March padayatra,” he said.
He extended his gratitude to every worker, leader and supporter who walked with him and transformed the People’s March into a mass movement. “The trust you placed in me and the love you showered upon me are priceless. This journey of welfare that we have begun will continue relentlessly. I will stand with you in public service until my last breath,” he added.