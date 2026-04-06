Principal suspended, staff sacked in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Following a violent clash between students at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School and College in Gangadhara mandal, authorities have taken disciplinary action against the staff.

The secretary of Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, B Saidulu, on Sunday ordered the suspension of Principal K Jai Singh. guest teacher Ramesh and night watchman Shanker (contract staff) were terminated from service.

The incident occurred on Friday night when around 19 Class X students allegedly assaulted 11 Class IX students on the campus, with the violence continuing into the early hours of Saturday. Several students sustained injuries.