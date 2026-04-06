Principal suspended, staff sacked in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Following a violent clash between students at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School and College in Gangadhara mandal, authorities have taken disciplinary action against the staff.
The secretary of Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, B Saidulu, on Sunday ordered the suspension of Principal K Jai Singh. guest teacher Ramesh and night watchman Shanker (contract staff) were terminated from service.
The incident occurred on Friday night when around 19 Class X students allegedly assaulted 11 Class IX students on the campus, with the violence continuing into the early hours of Saturday. Several students sustained injuries.
District Collector Chitra Mishra and Additional Collector and in-charge DEO Ashwini Tanaji Wakade deputed a team comprising MPDO D Ramu, MEO A Prabhakar Rao, Tahsildar A Rajitha and Gangadhara SI Vamshi to investigate.
The team spent Saturday counselling students and restoring order on campus. Injured students were shifted to the Primary Health Centre and later to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.
As an immediate measure, students identified as responsible were sent back to their villages. They will be allowed to attend their pending examinations — Biology and Social Studies — directly, but have been temporarily barred from staying in the hostel.
The institution, which has around 500 students, reportedly witnessed the clash due to ego-related tensions between senior and junior students.
Meanwhile, parents of injured students rushed to the school and expressed anger, demanding strict action.