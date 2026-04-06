SCR surpasses Kavach trial target in 2026

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway completed field trials of Kavach 4.0 over 487 route kilometres during the 2025-26 financial year, surpassing the Railway Board target of 402 route kilometres.

As part of its railway safety initiatives, SCR undertook installation and testing of Kavach 4.0 across multiple sections of its network. Field trials were conducted in the Kazipet–Peddampet (101 km), Malkajgiri–Kamareddi (106 km), Charlapalli–Raghunathpalli (79 km), Guntakal–Raichur (120 km) and Mudkhed–Parbhani (81 km) sections. Loco Kavach trials were also successfully completed in these stretches.

In addition, SCR commissioned Automatic Block Signalling over 479 route kilometres during 2025-26, exceeding the target of 357 route kilometres. The system was introduced in sections between Kazipet–Balharshah, Vijayawada–Duvvada and Wadi–Renigunta.

Automatic Block Signalling is a train control system in which train movements are regulated through automatic stop signals operated by the passage of trains. It enables multiple trains to run safely in the same direction, reduces the risk of rear-end collisions, improves line capacity and increases average train speeds. The system is being implemented initially on high-density and Grand Trunk routes in the SCR network.