Sons kill man over suspected affair in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: A late-night confrontation in Repaka village of Regonda mandal turned fatal as two individuals allegedly killed their father over a suspected extramarital affair.

The deceased, K Cheralu, a resident of Repaka village, worked as a daily wage labourer in Hyderabad. The accused have been identified as his sons, K Ram and K Lakshman.

Cheralu had migrated to Hyderabad with his family a year ago in search of a livelihood. He returned to the village 10 days ago and has been staying there since. According to information, he had not been responding to calls from his family members after his return.

On Saturday night, his sons arrived in the village to find him. When they could not locate him at their residence, they learnt that he was staying with a woman, Vijaya, in the same village.

The accused allegedly forced open the doors of Vijaya’s house and attacked Cheralu with an axe, causing severe head injuries. When Vijaya tried to intervene, they allegedly assaulted her and snatched her gold chain before fleeing. Locals alerted the ambulance and police, who shifted Cheralu to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

Regonda sub-inspector B Sudhakar said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The body was shifted to Parkal Government Hospital for postmortem. A special team has been deployed to apprehend the accused.