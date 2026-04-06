Telangana students face upfront Fee burden as Rs 9,000 crore reimbursement dues remain unpaid

HYDERABAD: For students across Telangana, the promise of affordable higher education is under strain, with private professional colleges mandating upfront fee payments as fee reimbursement dues of around Rs 9,000 crore remain unpaid.

The shift follows a recent interim relief granted by the Telangana High Court to around 15 private professional colleges, allowing them to collect tuition fees directly from beneficiaries from the 2026-27 academic year. The ripple effect has been immediate.

As many as 135 engineering colleges, 113 pharmacy colleges, 205 BEd colleges, nearly 300 MBA and MCA colleges, 56 polytechnic colleges, 75 nursing colleges and 26 law colleges have now decided to unanimously file implead petitions in the High Court.

Students and student organisations argue that mandating upfront payments places an unfair and discriminatory burden on economically vulnerable sections, threatening to derail access to higher education.

On campuses and college gates, the shift is already visible. Several student organisations, including SFI, Student Islamic Organisation and Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM), said many colleges have informed students that beneficiaries under the fee reimbursement scheme will not be admitted from the next academic year. In some cases, institutions that secured interim relief have displayed notices announcing the change.