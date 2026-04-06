Thummala wants transfer of five Andhra villages to Telanagana

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to transfer five villages in Andhra Pradesh adjoining Bhadrachalam Temple to Telangana, saying they remain geographically and functionally connected to Telangana despite being under Andhra Pradesh administration.

In a letter to Amit Shah, Thummala sought the transfer of Yatapaka, Kannaigudem, Pitchikalapadu, Purushothapatnam and Gundala villages, which currently fall under Andhra Pradesh but lie adjacent to Bhadrachalam town. He requested the Centre to take up the necessary legislative exercise during the remaining session of Parliament.

He said the five gram panchayats, comprising 19 revenue villages, are located in a peculiar geographical setting between two stretches of Telangana territory, while their other boundaries are formed by the Godavari River and reserve forest area. This, he said, has effectively created an administrative enclave and caused avoidable hardship to local residents.

He pointed out that although Bhadrachalam mandal, except Bhadrachalam town, was merged with Andhra Pradesh after State bifurcation, these villages continue to remain naturally linked to Telangana in terms of access and administration.