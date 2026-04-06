Won’t allow Telangana to become another Punjab: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Lamenting that Punjab, which once produced great heroes during the Independence struggle, has now been affected by drugs, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that he would not allow Telangana to become another Punjab. “I have been trying to bring youth back to sports fields from pub and drug culture,” he said.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship here, Revanth said that Hyderabad earned a special reputation in the history of Indian football.

“The city was known as the nursery of Indian football from 1950 to 1960. The city produced top-class football players and has greatly supported the sport. Seven players of the team that represented India in the 1956 Olympics were from Hyderabad,” he said.

Stating that he had facilitated Lionel Messi’s visit to Hyderabad to give proper direction to youth, he said that SC and tribal children were given an opportunity to play football with the Argentine superstar.