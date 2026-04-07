692 civil a posts filled in DSH hospitals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The recruitment process for filling 692 vacant Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) posts in hospitals under the Directorate of Secondary Healthcare (DSH) has been completed.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) released the list of selected doctors on Monday. The government completed the process for filling 692 posts, including Anaesthesia (226), Gynaecology (247) and Paediatrics (219) departments. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha will hand over job letters to the 692 selected doctors on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7.

Last year, the MHSRB issued a notification to fill a total of 1,616 Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) posts and 607 Assistant Professor posts. Out of the 1,616 Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) posts, the recruitment process for 692 posts in Gynaecology, Anaesthesia and Paediatrics has been completed. The recruitment for the remaining 924 Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) posts is expected to be completed in May.

Last year, the board also issued a notification for 607 Assistant Professor posts. Of these, the recruitment process for 174 posts in specialties such as Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, Paediatrics and Orthopaedics has been completed, and the selection list was released two days ago. Appointment letters will also be distributed to these selected doctors on World Health Day.

According to officials, 9,572 posts have been filled in the past two and a half years. The board had earlier announced that results for 2,312 Nursing Officer posts will be released within a week. With this, the total number of filled posts is set to reach 12,750.