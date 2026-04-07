AI tracking, GIS monitoring now part of Solid Waste Management in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, which came into force on April 1, mandate strict four-stream waste segregation at source and introduce enhanced accountability measures to improve recycling and reduce landfill dependence.

Replacing the 2016 framework, the new rules require segregation of waste into wet, dry, sanitary and special care categories, supported by a compulsory four-bin system. They also introduce digital waste tracking and enforce the ‘polluter pays’ principle through penalties.

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy reviewed the implementation of the new rules at a meeting held at the MMC head office, where strategies, departmental responsibilities and key changes were discussed.

Under the rules, wet waste such as food and biodegradable material must be composted or processed locally, while dry waste including plastic, paper and metal will be sent to material recovery facilities. Sanitary and hazardous waste must be disposed of through authorised channels. Open burning of waste has also been prohibited.

Bulk waste generators, including institutions, residential complexes and commercial establishments generating over 100 kg of waste per day, are required to process waste on-site wherever feasible. The rules introduce an Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility mechanism to ensure compliance, along with provisions such as mandatory incinerators and linkages with biomedical waste systems.

The framework also mandates biomining of legacy dump yards, introduction of user charges and deployment of AI-based tracking and GIS monitoring systems.

The Commissioner directed all departments to work in coordination for effective implementation, emphasising the need for sustainable waste management, environmental protection and improved urban cleanliness.