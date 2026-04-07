All ‘People’s March’ promises fulfilled: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the Congress government has delivered on all the promises made during the “People’s March” padayatra he took out ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.
During a massive public meeting organised at Pippiri village in Adilabad district, he said: “The Congress government has a humanitarian perspective. Our goal is to build a society without inequalities.”
It may be mentioned here that Vikramarka had launched the “People’s March” on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri in Boath constituency.
Stating that organising a public meeting in Pippiri was not his idea but was planned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as part of the 99-day “Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika” programme, he said: “Today, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for works worth `1,238 crore.”
“Separate Telangana, which was achieved through several struggles and sacrifices, must be governed by its people, not by feudal forces. People are at the centre of our governance. The aspirations of the people will shape our policies,” he added.
Referring to his padayatra that played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state, he said: “During the ‘People’s March’ from Pippiri to Khammam, several assurances were given to the people after listening to their grievances. The chief minister had emphasised that it’s the government’s responsibility to immediately sanction funds and fulfil those promises, especially those made in the erstwhile Adilabad district.”
Bond built with people
Thanking the chief minister for laying the foundation stone for works worth Rs 1,238 crore and for being the “driving force behind the public meeting”, he said: “This is not a political meeting. It reflects the bond built with people during the padayatra. This programme is about implementing promises made to the people. While many parties forget their promises after coming to power, the Congress government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy works as a servant of the people.”
“Within two years, this government had fulfilled 99% of assurances it made to the people,” he added.
Vikramarka also explained how the housing scheme was introduced by the present government. “During the padayatra in Adilabad, several women poured out their grievances, explaining how they have been suffering due to lack of houses for over a decade. Keeping those concerns in mind, our government launched Indiramma Housing Scheme with an outlay of `22,500 crore,” he said.
The deputy chief minister also claimed that other states were expressing surprise at how Telangana was implementing numerous welfare schemes effectively. “People’s thoughts are our agenda. People-centric governance is our core principle. The goal is to make the state compete with developed nations,” he added.