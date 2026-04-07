All ‘People’s March’ promises fulfilled: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the Congress government has delivered on all the promises made during the “People’s March” padayatra he took out ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

During a massive public meeting organised at Pippiri village in Adilabad district, he said: “The Congress government has a humanitarian perspective. Our goal is to build a society without inequalities.”

It may be mentioned here that Vikramarka had launched the “People’s March” on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri in Boath constituency.

Stating that organising a public meeting in Pippiri was not his idea but was planned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as part of the 99-day “Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika” programme, he said: “Today, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for works worth `1,238 crore.”

“Separate Telangana, which was achieved through several struggles and sacrifices, must be governed by its people, not by feudal forces. People are at the centre of our governance. The aspirations of the people will shape our policies,” he added.

Referring to his padayatra that played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state, he said: “During the ‘People’s March’ from Pippiri to Khammam, several assurances were given to the people after listening to their grievances. The chief minister had emphasised that it’s the government’s responsibility to immediately sanction funds and fulfil those promises, especially those made in the erstwhile Adilabad district.”