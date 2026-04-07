BJP aims to form government in Telangana says Nitin Nabin

HYDERABAD: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday expressed hope that the saffron party will emerge as an alternative force and form the government in Telangana by winning the next Assembly elections.

Nabin was speaking to party state unit chief N Ramchander Rao over the phone on the occasion of BJP foundation day.

Extending his greetings to Ramchander Rao, he expressed his desire to see BJP emerge victorious in the next elections.

Urging party workers and leaders to reach out to the public and seek their blessings, Nabin stated that the national leadership believes that the BJP is emerging as the only alternative in Telangana and is optimistic about it coming to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Ramchander Rao urged every party worker to be the voice of the people and protect democracy.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the BJP flag at the state party office, he called upon every worker to be a partner in building a strong, self-reliant ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramchander said: “Today, the BJP has grown into the world’s largest political force due to the selfless sacrifices and dedication of millions of workers.”

Thanking all the party workers for their contribution in this growth, he said: “This is not just a day for celebrations but a proud day to reaffirm our commitment to the ‘nation first’ ideology.”

“Our party is marching forward irresistibly on the foundations laid by great leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he added.