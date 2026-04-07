CM Revanth lays stone for Rs 225 crore Basara temple revamp

PIPPIRI (ADILABAD) : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihatti would be taken up soon and that the foundation stone for the Adilabad airport would be laid on June 2.
He also said that, as requested by MLA Payal Shankar, development of the Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy temple would be taken up first as part of the Godavari Pushkaralu works.
The chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders, laid the foundation stone for renovation works at the Gnana Saraswathi temple in Basara, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore, on Monday. He said the state government would sanction additional funds for the temple if required.
Later, Revanth addressed a public meeting at Pippiri village in the Boath Assembly segment. He is the first chief minister to visit the tiny village. N Chandrababu Naidu had visited Pippiri 26 years ago as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In all, Revanth laid foundation stones for works worth Rs 1,238 crore in the erstwhile Adilabad district.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth vowed that all pending irrigation projects in the state would be completed. “We will resume the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihatti, and it is my responsibility to provide irrigation water to Adilabad and transform this region into a lush, green and fertile land,” he declared.
Stating that the foundation stone for the Adilabad airport would be laid on Telangana Formation Day on June 2, Revanth said the backward Adilabad district, which once had poor transport facilities, would now get air connectivity.
Stating that the Praja government broke the dictatorial rule in the state by drawing inspiration from Komaram Bheem, Revanth said: “Our mission is to see happiness in the eyes of the poor. We are not rulers; we are servants of the people.”
He averred that the Congress would rule the state till 2034 and develop the erstwhile Adilabad district in the education, health and industrial sectors. He also assured that he would visit the district once every two months.
He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the state and pushing it into a debt trap. The BRS government wasted `one lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project, he alleged. Further attacking the BRS, he claimed that the opposition party tapped the phones of politicians and others.
He said politics should be pursued only during elections and that the focus should be on development afterwards. Boath BRS MLA Anil Jadhav, Adilabad BJP MP Godam Nagesh and Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar shared the stage with the Chief Minister.
On the occasion, Revanth noted that the government was inviting opposition leaders to public meetings, setting aside political differences.
AT A GLANCE
The chief minister laid foundation stones for several development projects in Pippiri in Adilabad district:
Foundation stone for the construction of a Young India Integrated Gurukul School in Adegama village of Boath constituency (estimated cost: Rs 200 crore)
Foundation for Advanced Technology Centre in Pochera village of Boath mandal (Rs 45.15 crore)
Foundation for the development and beautification of Sri Nagoba Temple (Rs 20.1 crore)
Foundation stone for construction of a new ITDA building in Utnoor, Khanapur constituency (estimated cost: Rs 15 crore)
Foundation for road construction from Ichoda Road to Dedra village in Boath constituency (Rs 30 crore)
Foundation for 38 development works in Adilabad Municipality (Rs 30 crore)
Foundation for three 33/11 kV electrical substations at Dhannur, Kupti and Kuchlapur in Boath constituency (Rs 8.99 crore)
Foundation for Pippiri Lift Irrigation Scheme in Boath constituency (Rs 50.7 crore)
Foundation for Tejapur Lift Irrigation Scheme in Boath constituency (Rs 44.64 crore)
Foundation for Mutnoor Small Lift Irrigation (Triveni Sangam) Scheme in Indravelli mandal, Khanapur constituency (Rs 65.85 crore)
Foundation for construction of a check dam near Landasangi pump house in Adilabad constituency (Rs 6.435 crore)
Foundation for Chikman Vagu Project in Sirikonda mandal, Khanapur constituency (Rs 31.52 crore)
Foundation for repair works of Ammanamadugu Vagu Project in Kerameri mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district (Rs 11.76 crore)
Inauguration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Gurukul School (Boys) building in Jainath, Adilabad constituency (Rs 20 crore)
Inauguration of a newly constructed bridge in Kondapur village of Sirikonda mandal, Adilabad district (Rs 13.46 crore)
Inauguration of Telangana Minority Residential School and Junior College (Girls) building in Adilabad constituency (Rs 20 crore)