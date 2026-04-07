CM Revanth lays stone for Rs 225 crore Basara temple revamp

PIPPIRI (ADILABAD) : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihatti would be taken up soon and that the foundation stone for the Adilabad airport would be laid on June 2.

He also said that, as requested by MLA Payal Shankar, development of the Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy temple would be taken up first as part of the Godavari Pushkaralu works.

The chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders, laid the foundation stone for renovation works at the Gnana Saraswathi temple in Basara, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore, on Monday. He said the state government would sanction additional funds for the temple if required.

Later, Revanth addressed a public meeting at Pippiri village in the Boath Assembly segment. He is the first chief minister to visit the tiny village. N Chandrababu Naidu had visited Pippiri 26 years ago as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In all, Revanth laid foundation stones for works worth Rs 1,238 crore in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth vowed that all pending irrigation projects in the state would be completed. “We will resume the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihatti, and it is my responsibility to provide irrigation water to Adilabad and transform this region into a lush, green and fertile land,” he declared.

Stating that the foundation stone for the Adilabad airport would be laid on Telangana Formation Day on June 2, Revanth said the backward Adilabad district, which once had poor transport facilities, would now get air connectivity.