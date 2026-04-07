Congress workers attack man with iron rods in Telangana

WARANGAL: A 24-year-old man was allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks by Congress workers after he objected to rash driving in Bapunagar village of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district on Monday morning.

The victim, identified as A Raju sustained serious injuries in the assault. He was shifted to the Narsampet Government Hospital for treatment.

According to information, a Congress ward member, Kumar Swamy, was riding his two-wheeler at a high speed through the village. Raju stopped him and questioned the need for such reckless driving in a residential area.

An argument ensued, with Kumar Swamy reportedly losing his temper. Soon after, his supporters rushed to the spot and allegedly assaulted Raju with sticks and iron rods, triggering tension in the village.

Residents, mostly tribals, intervened and rescued Raju. They also tried to restrain Manda Shravan and others involved in the attack, and demanded strict action against the accused.

Chennaraopet sub-inspector G Rajesh Reddy said that complaints had been received from both sides and that investigation was in progress. He said that Raju’s condition was stable.