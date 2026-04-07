Consumer Affairs Department urges use of official LPG booking channels amid fraud concerns in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department has issued a public advisory urging citizens to use only official channels for LPG cylinder bookings amid rising concerns over fraud and misinformation.

The department highlighted verified booking numbers and platforms for major oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Bharatgas), Indian Oil Corporation (Indane) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HP Gas).

Officials warned consumers against believing rumours or using unverified phone numbers circulating on social media, which could lead to scams or financial loss. The advisory promotes safe options such as WhatsApp booking, missed-call services, IVRS numbers, official mobile apps like Hello BPCL, IndianOil ONE and HP Pay, as well as company websites.

The department stated that “consumer safety is our responsibility” and encouraged people to report suspicious activity through the helpline 1967.