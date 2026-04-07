GHMC places 2,850 water bowls for animals amid heatwave

HYDERABAD: As temperatures soar across Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stepped up measures to protect stray animals and birds by placing 2,850 water bowls across the city.

With extreme heat conditions prevailing, the civic body, through its veterinary wing, has installed water bowls in hundreds of locations across all six GHMC zones to help animals cope with dehydration. Zone-wise, Secunderabad has 750 bowls, followed by Khairatabad and Golconda with 450 each, Charminar with 400, and Shamshabad and Rajendranagar with 400 each.

Officials said stray dogs are particularly vulnerable during summer due to lack of drinking water. Dehydration can make them restless and aggressive, potentially leading to dog bites and fights. Birds and animals are also at risk of death due to severe heatwave conditions.

In the Core Urban Region, there are an estimated 4.77 lakh street dogs, with a majority located within GHMC limits, followed by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation areas.

GHMC officials said the initiative is being carried out in coordination with animal welfare organisations to reduce heat stress and ensure access to water. Deputy Directors (Veterinary) have been instructed to place bowls at suitable locations, preferably away from areas with heavy public movement, with support from NGOs and volunteers.

The bowls, made of durable cement and coated with pet-safe colours, are designed for outdoor use. They are cleaned regularly and refilled to ensure continuous availability of water.

Officials added that such measures also help curb aggressive behaviour among stray dogs during summer, which is often linked to dehydration and skin infections, thereby reducing the risk of dog bite incidents.