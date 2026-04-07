HYDRAA, Cyberabad civic officials inspect Madhapur lakes, review floodwater diversion

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana conducted a joint inspection at Sunnam Cheruvu, Madhapur, and Thammidikunta areas on Monday.

They reviewed measures to divert floodwater into lakes through feeder channels and inlets linked to stormwater drains, including routing runoff from Borabanda Basti and NRR Puram. Steps to divert sewage via pipelines to ensure only rainwater enters lakes were also assessed. A proposal to widen roads under high-tension lines along the Madhapur–Borabanda stretch was examined.

Officials noted frequent waterlogging in Shilparamam and Metal Charminar due to runoff from Kondapur and the IT corridor, and said inlets have been created to channel excess water into Thammidikunta.

The commissioners directed strengthening of canal connectivity and better interlinking of stormwater drains to ensure smooth flow into the lake, and called for optimal use of existing inlets and additional works under SNDP if required.

They said recent restoration works helped channel floodwater into Thammidikunta last monsoon and that improved drainage could significantly reduce waterlogging.