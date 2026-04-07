Legality of land acquisition for radial road project questioned in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to multiple state authorities in a writ petition challenging land acquisition proceedings for a proposed Greenfield Radial Road project in Rangareddy district.

The judge directed the state of Telangana, represented by its principal secretary (revenue), principal secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), along with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, the chief commissioner of land administration and the Rangareddy district collector to file their responses.

Justice Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by Annepu Jangaiah and 30 others, questioning the legality of the land acquisition initiated through a notification dated December 28, 2024, published in the Rangareddy Gazette. The acquisition pertains to a total extent of Ac. 554.34 guntas of land across Kurmidda village (Yacharam mandal), Kadthal and Mudwin villages (Kadthal mandal), and Amangal and Akuthotapally villages (Amangal mandal) for the construction of a Greenfield Radial Road from the Outer Ring Road interchange to the Regional Ring Road (RRR), covering a stretch from Meerkhanpet (Ch. 19+000) to Amangal (Ch. 41+500).

The petitioners specifically challenged the acquisition of Ac. 61.24 guntas of land belonging to them, contending that the proceedings are illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and unsustainable in law. It was argued that the authorities failed to adhere to the mandatory procedure prescribed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, particularly the provisions under Sections 4 to 8, 11, 15, and 26. The court will further hear the matter after the summer vacation.