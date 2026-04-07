Man kills wife in police car, arrested in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a knife late on Sunday near Nandikandi village in Sadasivpet mandal, even as a police constable was present in the vehicle.

Police said M Siddappa, the accused, had earlier filed a missing complaint stating that his wife, M Kavitha, had gone missing on March 28. On March 30, Kavitha informed him over phone that she had left with a man she liked and was staying in Jadcherla.

Despite receiving this information earlier, Siddappa approached the police on Sunday (April 5), claiming that he would persuade his wife to return home and that she was willing to accompany him. Acting on this, police deputed a constable to accompany him to Jadcherla. With assistance from local police, Kavitha was traced.

Police said that while preparing to return to Zaheerabad, the accused got down from the vehicle in Jadcherla on the pretext of having tea, during which he allegedly purchased a knife and concealed it. On the return journey, the constable sat in the front seat while the couple were seated in the rear. Around 9 pm, near the outskirts of Nandikandi village, the accused allegedly attacked Kavitha with the knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

The constable immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

Police arrested the accused and registered a case. Investigation is under way. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Kavitha had met a man, identified as Pavan Kumar Reddy, through Facebook and had gone to Jadcherla with him voluntarily.