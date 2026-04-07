Telangana government plans new revenue portal to plug leakages

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to establish RevOne portal, a unified revenue interface to share real-time data between revenue-earning departments to plug leakages.

A committee has been constituted to develop and operate the portal. The panel will also examine the feasibility of levying entertainment tax by local bodies to mobilise additional revenue sources and the possibility of storing B2C transactions conducted through banking channels.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Monday.

According to the orders, the chief secretary will head the committee and revenue secretary (Commercial Taxes & Excise) will act as the convener. Special chief secretaries of MA&UD, Transport, R&B departments, principal secretaries of Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology, Finance departments, secretary of MA&UD, special secretary of Registration & Stamps, secretary of Legal Affairs, special secretary of IT will serve as the members of the committee.

According to the orders, the committee will evaluate the data fields in the relevant databases, the benefits that will accrue and decide the extent that can be shared within the legally permissible limits. It will also study implementing a universal API architecture centred on the PAN identifier. It will also establish protocols for sensitive financial data exchange and define the number of users for each department.